Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Update

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

