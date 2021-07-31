Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Alight stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
Alight Company Profile
