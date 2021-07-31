Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.87 on Friday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,609 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,156. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

