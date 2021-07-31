Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,809,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,609 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,156. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.