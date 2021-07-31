Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stake Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $190.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $108.61 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.