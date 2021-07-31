Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.13.

ALGM stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,049.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,570 shares of company stock worth $8,098,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,342,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,228,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

