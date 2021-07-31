Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $26.44. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 13,693 shares traded.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,049.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $339,557.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,342,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,228,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

