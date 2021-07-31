Alpha Impact Price Tops $0.0600 on Major Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $2,486.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00102014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00131422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,732.03 or 1.00161239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.12 or 0.00818731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.