Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,140.00 at Guggenheim

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,001.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,553.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.