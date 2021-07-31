Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 97.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

