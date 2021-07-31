Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

