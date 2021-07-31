Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

