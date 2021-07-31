Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,800.00 at Truist

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,126.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

