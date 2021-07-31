Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $15.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $76.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,126.19.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,459.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

