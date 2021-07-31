AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AMERCO were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $35,882,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $8,331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $587.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $570.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $311.76 and a 52-week high of $657.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

