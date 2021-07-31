Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ameresco to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameresco stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

