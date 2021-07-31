American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

