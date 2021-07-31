Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 7,677 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 105.31 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,291,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,635.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,300 shares of company stock worth $11,058,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

