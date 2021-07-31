Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 133,755 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 476,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,755 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNM stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

