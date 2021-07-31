AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 271,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $122.17 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.