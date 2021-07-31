AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.25

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.25 and last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 1955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $19,710,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

