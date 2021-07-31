AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.25

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.25 and last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 1955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.
The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39.
In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $19,710,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
