Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,113,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.