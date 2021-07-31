Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.