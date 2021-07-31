Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.35.

