Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,878 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Perrigo worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Perrigo by 31.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Perrigo by 692.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 263.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perrigo by 148.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 515,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $55.52.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
Featured Article: G-20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.