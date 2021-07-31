Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 58,967 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of STRA opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $134.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

