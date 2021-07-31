Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 386,326 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386,326 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CEMEX worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of CX stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

