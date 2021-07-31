Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,687 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

