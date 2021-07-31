Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several analysts recently commented on AMDUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price objective on Amundi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 price target on Amundi and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 during trading hours on Monday. Amundi has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

