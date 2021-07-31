Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report sales of $26.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $28.27 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $28.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $112.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $117.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $142.72 million, with estimates ranging from $139.72 million to $145.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

ASC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. 460,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

