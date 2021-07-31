Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce sales of $7.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.02 billion and the highest is $7.68 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $30.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $34.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. 3,579,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,958. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -842.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,766,000 after buying an additional 188,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

