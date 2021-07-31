Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Denny’s posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 530,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $902.45 million, a P/E ratio of 175.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

