Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $3,054,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

