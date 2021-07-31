Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.23. 811,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

