Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce $547.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $571.00 million and the lowest is $538.70 million. Itron reported sales of $509.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Itron by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Itron by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Itron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Itron by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 25,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Itron by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 189,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

