Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.63 and the highest is $6.28. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $5.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $24.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $25.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $28.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.45.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.02. The stock had a trading volume of 645,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

