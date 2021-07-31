Analysts Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. AAR posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 313,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.83. AAR has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AAR by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 119,723 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

