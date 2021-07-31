Analysts Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

