Analysts Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. 171,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,840. The company has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

