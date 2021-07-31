Analysts Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

INM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

