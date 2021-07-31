Analysts Expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $9,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,396 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 308,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 152,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,051. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $965.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

