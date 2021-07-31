Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,475,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

