Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $48.07

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $71.06. 814,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,181. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $76.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Asana by 19,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.