Analysts Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) PT at €49.30

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

BDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

ETR BDT traded down €1.85 ($2.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €49.85 ($58.65). 4,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.64 million and a PE ratio of -107.48. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 12-month high of €63.20 ($74.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.72.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

