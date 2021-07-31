Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $394.60

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $394.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of BIIB opened at $326.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

