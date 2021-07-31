Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT at $15.17

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.87. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 815,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $8,965,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

