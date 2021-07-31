Analysts Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Price Target at GBX 7,173.50

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 21st.

LON DCC opened at GBX 6,026 ($78.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,007.96. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,112 ($92.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86). Also, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total transaction of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

