Analysts Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Target Price at GBX 7,173.50

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

Several brokerages recently commented on DCC. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86). Also, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total value of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 6,026 ($78.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,007.96. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,112 ($92.92). The stock has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

