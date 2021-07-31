Analysts Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) PT at $25.67

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEA. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,204. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

