Analysts Set Expectations for Globant S.A.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Globant in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLOB. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.20.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $239.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

